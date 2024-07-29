UP: Deputy CM Kehsav Prasad Maurya Reiterates Party Is Bigger Than Government | ANI Photo

At the BJP’s OBC Cell state working committee meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya underscored the importance of the party over the government, reiterating that the party's strength is the key to electoral success.

"Elections are not won solely on the strength of the government but on the strength of the party. I am of the view that party is always bigger than Government,” he said and added: “Overconfidence led to our loss in the last Lok Sabha election. What happens in the media is different from reality."

His remarks highlighted the significance of internal party dynamics and grassroots support in winning elections, rather than relying solely on governmental power.

This meeting, held at the Visvesvaraya Auditorium, included prominent leaders like BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary and Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh. It began with a ceremonial lamp-lighting in front of the statue of the late Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, a revered figure in the party, symbolizing respect and continuity of the ideological legacy within the BJP.

Two weeks prior, Maurya's similar comments about the party's importance over the government had sparked speculations about a rift between him and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

During his address, Maurya also emphasized the complementary roles of society and government, stating, "Society and government are each other's complements. Both government and organization work together to run the administration effectively." This statement underscored the necessity of cohesive efforts between the party organisation and the governmental apparatus.

Interestingly, Maurya mentioned that many of the BJP's chief ministers were unaware of their impending appointments, illustrating the element of unpredictability and the internal decision-making processes within the party. "Many of the BJP government's chief ministers were unaware that they would assume the CM position," he noted.

The focus on Maurya during the meeting was significant, given his consistent advocacy for the interests of OBCs, whom he believes are neglected in the current government. Before the Chief Minister's arrival, both Maurya and another Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak, exited the committee session, hinting at potential discord within the BJP ranks.