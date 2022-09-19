UP: Dalit girl, gangraped, set ablaze in Pilibhit, succumbs to injuries | Representative Photo/ Pixabay

A Dalit girl, who was allegedly gangraped and set ablaze by two men on September 7, succumbed to her injuries in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit on Monday. Reportedly, the girl was hospitalised after she was set on fire by the accused.

The deceased girl's body will be handed over to her family after conducting autopsy.

The incident took place at the city's Kunwarpur village where the girl was sexually assaulted. According to reports, the accused had later poured diesel on the girl. She was battling for her life at the hospital, however, succumbed to her injuries after 12 days. The UP police have arrested two accused.

On Sunday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath held a meeting via video conferencing with officials regarding the law and order situation in the state. He reviewed the work of the officers who were negligent regarding the incidents related to murders of women in several cities, including Lakhimpur, Lucknow, Gonda, Badaun, Amroha, Pilibhit.

Lakhimpur minor Dalit girls murder case

The police have arrested six men who allegedly raped and murdered two Dalit sisters, aged 17 and 15, in Nighasan tehsil, in Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The bodies of the girls were found hanging from a tree on Wednesday. One of the accused was shot by the police in his leg during arrest early on Thursday.

Deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak, said the trial will be held in a fast-track court and the state government will take such strict action that “the souls of the coming generations of the culprits will shiver”.

Days after the aforementioned case, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two people on the charges of alleged physical assault of a girl who later died in Lakhimpur Kheri's Bheera police station area.

The victim succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment in the Bhiju CHC.

According to an official statement, the arrested persons, identified as Salimuddin and Aasip, hailed from the same village as the victim and allegedly assaulted her while she was sitting at the entrance of her house in Musepur.