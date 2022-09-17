UP: Days after minor Dalit sisters' murder, another girl dies in assault in Lakhimpur Kheri | Representative

On Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two people on the charges of alleged physical assault of a girl who later died in Lakhimpur Kheri's Bheera police station area.

The victim succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment in the Bhiju CHC.

According to an official statement, the arrested persons, identified as Salimuddin and Aasip, hailed from the same village as the victim and allegedly assaulted her while she was sitting at the entrance of her house in Musepur.

The UP police informed they have arrested the accused persons under Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was later added to it.

Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Suman revealed that Outpost Incharge Sunil has been suspended from the force after he was accused by the victim's family of negligence. The police had earlier claimed that a complaint of assault was given on behalf of the victim, on the basis of which the case has been registered under the relevant sections, it said quoting a video with the recorded statement of the victim and her family.

The victim was, however, undergoing treatment at the Community Health Centre of Bijua where she succumbed to her injuries on Friday. IPC Section 304 was extended in the matter after the victim's death.

The victim's family has alleged rape against the accused persons. The SP has, however, assured the necessary probe into the matter under the supervision of the Additional Superintendent of Police.

Further details are awaited.

The incident that took place on September 12, came to light just a few days after two minor Dalit girls were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday, i.e., September 14.