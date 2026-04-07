UP Crime: Viral CCTV Shows Husband Fleeing Brutal Attack By Wife's Relatives In Farrukhabad; Case Filed | X @bstvlive

Mumbai: An incident of a family dispute between a husband and wife has come to light in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, where the in-laws launched a coordinated attack on the man. The entire incident was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, a Thar is seen parked outside a dhaba in the city, with the husband resting after a long and exhausting journey. After some time, a woman in a yellow and black outfit approaches the vehicle, calling out and bringing along her relatives, including four men and one woman. The video suggests there was an ongoing family dispute between the husband and wife, which appeared to have taken a toll on the woman, though the impact on the man remains unclear.

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The male relatives approach the car and attempt to talk to the man inside, trying to persuade him to come outside while one of them records the situation on a phone. Surrounded by four military-aged men and two women, who appeared to be enraged, the man inside the vehicle decided to follow his instincts, start the engine, and drive away. He inserted the keys, started the engine, and pressed the pedal, attempting to escape for his safety but not without difficulty.

As he tried to leave, the woman and her relatives attacked the vehicle with stones and sticks, attempting to break the glass, force the door open, or drag the man inside through the window. Although the vehicle was damaged, the man managed to escape. There were allegations that the in-laws fired shots, but no guns or gunfire can be seen or heard in the viral footage.

The attack appeared well-coordinated and premeditated, as two of the three vehicles parked near the Thar were also involved. After the Thar escaped, the woman and her relatives got into the two other cars they had parked nearby to pursue the man, then drove away.

Based on the complainant’s written report, a case has been registered, and necessary action is being taken.