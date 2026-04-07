Racist Slurs At Patna Railway Station Spark Outrage After Arunachal Dance Troupe Faces Harassment | Video

A dance troupe from Arunachal Pradesh has faced harassment at Patna railway station, with a woman making racist comments against its members. | X

Patna: A dance troupe from Arunachal Pradesh has faced harassment at Patna railway station, with a woman making racist comments against its members.

Woman allegedly uses offensive slurs

In a purported video that has gone viral on social media, the woman can be heard using slurs like "chinki" and "momo" to target the young women from Arunachal Pradesh. The woman reportedly asked the Arunachal women to show their identity cards for using the restroom at the railway station. When they protested, she hurled racist abuses at them.

In the videos, the woman is seen laughing as the Arunachal group objects to her remarks. "We are from Arunachal, we want to travel to other parts of the country, but we are scared because of such people. She called us 'chinki, chinese, momo'," the woman recording a video is heard saying.

Arunachal Pradesh dance team asked for ID just to use a public washroom, called derogatory name (like momos chinki)



pic.twitter.com/IaTvCBDSXn — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 3, 2026

Soon after, the woman using the racist slurs said in English, "My favourite food is momo." Responding to it, an Arunachal woman said, "What are you doing here? Why are you bothering us?"

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Victims criticise behaviour

The woman recording the video says, "Such people are defaming our country. They don't know India's map. They are showing off their English as if they know everything. They have zero knowledge. Uncivilised and uneducated people are like this.” Another video shows the woman saying, "I don't care", as the group from Arunachal recorded the events. A woman from the group says, "Why are people like you in India? If you studied anything, you would know."

Inspector of the Railway Protection Force at Patna station, Mrinal Kumar, said that they investigated the matter and found that the woman hurling the racist slurs suffered from mental health issues. He said that she was seen at Patna junction in the past too, adding RPF has informed her family members after the video went viral.