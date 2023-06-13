UP Crime: Mirzapur Cab Driver Crushes Passenger To Death Over Supporting Modi-Yogi During Heated Debate In Car | Representative Image

UP: A shocking incident has emerged from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, where a young man lost his life after praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The victim was crushed to death by a Bolero driver, who, along with an accomplice, fled the scene on a bike.

The family members of the deceased demanded the arrest of the culprits and staged a protest by blocking the Mirzapur-Prayagraj highway for approximately three hours on Monday, stated local reports.

Details of the Incident

The victim, Rajesh Dubey, a 52-year-old resident of Kolahi village had attended his nephew's wedding on Sunday. On Monday, his brother revealed that during the return journey in the morning, a political discussion took place between Rajesh Dubey and Dhirendra Pandey, the former head of Mahokhar village, in the Bolero.

A dispute arose between Rajesh and the driver, Amjad, during the political discussion. Dhirendra Pandey intervened and resolved the matter before returning to his village.

Case Registered Against Cab Driver

Instead of dropping Rajesh Dubey off at his home, the driver, Amjad, took him a short distance away and left him on the road. As Rajesh started walking towards his house, the Bolero driver, Amjad, deliberately ran over him, causing his death.

SP City Srikant Prajapati confirmed that the victim's brother filed a complaint, and a case has been registered against the murderer, Amjad, who is currently being searched by the police. The accused resides in Vijaypur, within the jurisdiction of the Vindhyachal police station.

Protest and Police Intervention

In response to the tragic incident, the family members of the deceased staged a protest by blocking the Mirzapur-Prayagraj highway. They demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. The police were informed and managed to persuade the family members to return home, resolving the highway blockade after approximately three hours.