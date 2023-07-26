'Brother, Let Me Wear Clothes': Minor Girl Keeps Pleading In Front Of Man Who Sexually Assaults Her With Friends

Representative Photo |

In a horrific incident in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, a minor girl was stripped naked, and physically assaulted and her nude video was made viral by the accused. In the heart-wrenching video, the victim can be heard crying and pleading with the men tearing her clothes not to outrage her modesty. However, the accused paid no heed and continued with their gruesome act even as the girl kept crying for help and pleading them not to tear her clothes. "Strip her, do it fast," a person is heard saying in the video even as the girl weeps and calls out for help.

Disclaimer: Video contains disturbing content. Viewer discretion advised.

Accused Shakir sexually exploited minor girl on the pretext of marriage, mother told police

The whole incident took place in the area wich falls under Kithore police station area. Reports said that an accused named Shakir established relationship with the minor girl by telling her that he would marry her. Police said that the girl's mother accused that Shakir sexually exploited the girl during the two years of their relationship.

Victim taken to a forest and assaulted

Three months back, the accused allegedly took the girl to a forest or jungle after making her consume drugs like substance. He had already informed his friends Aalam, Pappu, Shoaib and Haider to be there in the jungle. Once there, all these accused allegedly assaulted the victim and shot her video after forcefully stripping her.

3 accused arrested

After the incident, the accused allegedly blackmailed the victim and forced her to give in to their demands of having sexual relationship with them. They also warned her they would make the video viral if she said no. After the girl refused, the accused sent her video to her brother.

Police statement below

The relatives then approached police and got a case filed. After registering a case, police arrested Shakir, Aalam and Pappu. The victim's statement has been recorded and her medical examination will also be done, said police. The police is probing the case and search for other accused is underway in the case.

