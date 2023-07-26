 'Brother, Let Me Wear Clothes': Minor Girl Keeps Pleading In Front Of Man Who Sexually Assaults Her With Friends
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Brother, Let Me Wear Clothes': Minor Girl Keeps Pleading In Front Of Man Who Sexually Assaults Her With Friends

'Brother, Let Me Wear Clothes': Minor Girl Keeps Pleading In Front Of Man Who Sexually Assaults Her With Friends

In the horrific video, the minor victim can be heard crying and pleading with the men tearing her clothes not to outrage her modesty. However, the accused carry on with the ghastly act.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

In a horrific incident in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, a minor girl was stripped naked, and physically assaulted and her nude video was made viral by the accused. In the heart-wrenching video, the victim can be heard crying and pleading with the men tearing her clothes not to outrage her modesty. However, the accused paid no heed and continued with their gruesome act even as the girl kept crying for help and pleading them not to tear her clothes. "Strip her, do it fast," a person is heard saying in the video even as the girl weeps and calls out for help.

Disclaimer: Video contains disturbing content. Viewer discretion advised.

Accused Shakir sexually exploited minor girl on the pretext of marriage, mother told police

The whole incident took place in the area wich falls under Kithore police station area. Reports said that an accused named Shakir established relationship with the minor girl by telling her that he would marry her. Police said that the girl's mother accused that Shakir sexually exploited the girl during the two years of their relationship.

Victim taken to a forest and assaulted 

Three months back, the accused allegedly took the girl to a forest or jungle after making her consume drugs like substance. He had already informed his friends Aalam, Pappu, Shoaib and Haider to be there in the jungle. Once there, all these accused allegedly assaulted the victim and shot her video after forcefully stripping her.

3 accused arrested

After the incident, the accused allegedly blackmailed the victim and forced her to give in to their demands of having sexual relationship with them. They also warned her they would make the video viral if she said no. After the girl refused, the accused sent her video to her brother.

Police statement below

The relatives then approached police and got a case filed. After registering a case, police arrested Shakir, Aalam and Pappu. The victim's statement has been recorded and her medical examination will also be done, said police. The police is probing the case and search for other accused is underway in the case.

Read Also
Pune Shocker: Moneylender Calls Couple, Rapes Wife In Front Of Husband, Records Video & Makes It...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Jagdish Tytler Summoned By Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court On August 5

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Jagdish Tytler Summoned By Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court On August 5

Chhattisgarh Coal Scam: Delhi Court Sentences 4-Yr Imprisonment To Ex-MP Vijay Darda, Son Devender &...

Chhattisgarh Coal Scam: Delhi Court Sentences 4-Yr Imprisonment To Ex-MP Vijay Darda, Son Devender &...

What Is No Confidence Motion? Will NDA Govt Topple? Know Details Here

What Is No Confidence Motion? Will NDA Govt Topple? Know Details Here

'Brother, Let Me Wear Clothes': Minor Girl Keeps Pleading In Front Of Man Who Sexually Assaults Her...

'Brother, Let Me Wear Clothes': Minor Girl Keeps Pleading In Front Of Man Who Sexually Assaults Her...

Hyderabad Viral Video: Man Runs Into House To Escape Lightning Strike, Miraculously Stays Unhurt

Hyderabad Viral Video: Man Runs Into House To Escape Lightning Strike, Miraculously Stays Unhurt