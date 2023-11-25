UP Crime: B Tech Student Stabs Bus Conductor In Prayagraj, Posts Confession Video Later; Shot In Encounter |

UP: A startling incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, as a young engineering student attacked a city e-bus conductor with a chopper (sharp knife) on Friday, alleging mockery of Islam. The clash resulted in a serious neck injury to the conductor, leading the assailant to create a video justifying his actions.

However, within just a few hours the police arrested the accused in an encounter, during which he was shot in the leg. Both the conductor and the accused are in critical condition. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet which shows the attacker fleeing from the scene after attack. Another video of the assailant's confession has gone viral on social media.

Details On The Incident

The incident reportedly took place on Friday morning around 9:30 am. The accused, identified as Lareb Hashmi, a student from an engineering college, assaulted conductor Harikesh Vishwakarma inside an e-bus travelling from Shantipuram Phaphamau to Raymond of Naini. Hashmi, a resident of Hajiganj Soraon, attacked Vishwakarma with a chopper in front of the college gate, leaving him seriously injured.

The disagreement, which originated in the Prayagraj Civil Lines area, intensified to the point where Hashmi used a chopper to assault the bus conductor. Vishwakarma sustained injuries to his neck and hand, with blood splattered inside the bus.

What Led To The Attack?

The root cause behind the attack is not yet clear. However, according to local reports, it is said that the accused tried molesting a girl on the bus. When the conductor meddled in between, the accused attacked the conductor and fled away.

Meanwhile some reports say there was a dispute over bus fare between Hashmi and Vishwakarma. On the other hand, some reports also claim that Vishwakarma had mocked Islam to which Hashmi responded with an attack in the public transport.

Accused Flees Away, Records Confession Video

Immediately after the attack, Hashmi fled from the scene, brandishing the chopper and shouting religious slogans. Eyewitnesses on the road reported that he made a video of his confession and made it viral on social media. The police caught hold of Hashmi a few kilometers away from the incident site near Chandi Port.

Hashmi's confession video shows him confessing to the crime. He himself said it openly that the stabbed the conductor and also feels that he will die due to the injuries. He termed the bus conductor as 'Kaafir' in his video and showed no remorse for his acts.

Drama During Arrest

The police arrested Hashmi after an encounter on Friday evening. During the investigation, when the police attempted to recover the weapon used in the incident, Hashmi attacked them with an illegal pistol. In self-defense, the police retaliated, resulting in Hashmi being shot in the leg and sustaining injuries.