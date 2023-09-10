UP Couple Suicide: Man Shoots Self, Wife Consumes Poison In Meerut

Man Shoots Self, Wife Consumes Poison In Meerut | Representative Image

Meerut, September 10: In a double tragedy, a 35-year-old farmer, Vipin Kumar, shot himself dead in his house in Akbarpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, and his wife consumed poison on learning of the incident. She is admitted to a hospital in a critical condition. Police said when Vipin Kumar shot himself on Saturday, his wife Sundari, his younger brother Arvind and father Rishipal were present in the house. The couple did not have any children.

Man shot himself over property dispute

Sources said that Vipin had a dispute over a piece of land with his younger brother Arvind. Kamlesh Bahadur, SP-rural, Meerut, said, “Some neighbours told the police that Arvind wanted to grab the whole piece of land and his father was also supporting him. This was bothering Vipin and he took the extreme step. His wife heard the gunshot and she also consumed poison after finding her husband dead.”

Brother and father of the deceased are absconding

He said that after the incident Arvind and father Rishipal are absconding. “The body has been sent for post-mortem. We are yet to receive any complaint in the case. Vipin might have shot himself with a country-made pistol, but the weapon has not been found at the spot. Probe is on in the matter," the SP added.