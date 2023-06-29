UP Cop Transferred After Children's Photos With ₹14 Lakh Cash At Home In Unnao Go Viral

Twitter

UP Police Sub-Inspector Ramesh Sahni, who is currently posted in the Beta Mujawar area of Unnao district, has found himself in trouble after pictures of his children with bundles of ₹500 notes went viral on social media. The photos show the officer's relatives alongside the children, with a total of 27 bundles of ₹500 notes, amounting to approximately 14 lakh rupees.

As per news reports, taking cognisance of the matter, the Superintendent of Police has transferred the investigation to the Circle Officer of Bangarmau to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident.

Cop transferred

As a consequence of the controversy, Sub-Inspector Ramesh Sahni has been removed from his current post and transferred to the police lines until further action is taken.

The Circle Officer will scrutinise the circumstances surrounding the incident and gather all relevant evidence before submitting a comprehensive report.