UP: Cop Crushed To Death As Girder From Under-Construction Overbridge Falls On Moving Bike In Gorakhpur; Shocking Visuals Surface

In a tragic incident a 45-year-old cop, identified as Vijendra Singh, lost his life after a 10-quintal aluminium girder from an under-construction overbridge fell on him at Nakaha railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur on Thursday.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 10:30 a.m while a crane was lifting the heavy girder, but a malfunction caused its chain to sIsnap, leading to the fatal fall.

Singh's colleague currently in critical condition

Singh, a resident of Uttarakhand's Haridwar was riding his motorcycle with his colleague, Inspector Manaye Kundu, 42, when the girder struck him. Singh was killed instantly, with the weight of the girder embedding his body into the ground, requiring significant efforts to remove it. His colleague, Kundu, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to BRD Medical College, where he is currently in serious condition.

Local authorities, including police, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the Government Railway Police (GRP), quickly arrived at the scene.

As per reports, the crane operator fled after the accident and is currently being sought. Singh’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Reports suggest, that despite the weight and size of the girder, traffic on the road was not blocked, and no additional precautions were taken during the unloading.

This project, a 1,021-meter-long overbridge with an estimated cost of Rs 76.28 crore, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.