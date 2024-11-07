 UP: Cop Crushed To Death As Girder From Under-Construction Overbridge Falls On Moving Bike In Gorakhpur; Shocking Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Cop Crushed To Death As Girder From Under-Construction Overbridge Falls On Moving Bike In Gorakhpur; Shocking Visuals Surface

UP: Cop Crushed To Death As Girder From Under-Construction Overbridge Falls On Moving Bike In Gorakhpur; Shocking Visuals Surface

As per reports, the crane operator fled after the accident and is currently being sought. Singh’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
@psamachar1

In a tragic incident a 45-year-old cop, identified as Vijendra Singh, lost his life after a 10-quintal aluminium girder from an under-construction overbridge fell on him at Nakaha railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur on Thursday. 

According to reports, the accident occurred around 10:30 a.m while a crane was lifting the heavy girder, but a malfunction caused its chain to sIsnap, leading to the fatal fall.

Singh's colleague currently in critical condition

Singh, a resident of Uttarakhand's Haridwar was riding his motorcycle with his colleague, Inspector Manaye Kundu, 42, when the girder struck him. Singh was killed instantly, with the weight of the girder embedding his body into the ground, requiring significant efforts to remove it. His colleague, Kundu, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to BRD Medical College, where he is currently in serious condition.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan: Environment Ministry Clears Kota Greenfield Airport Project, Operations To Begin By December 2027
Rajasthan: Environment Ministry Clears Kota Greenfield Airport Project, Operations To Begin By December 2027
Niva Bupa IPO Day 1: Public Issue Subscribed 65%; Know About Price Band, GMP, And Listing Date Here
Niva Bupa IPO Day 1: Public Issue Subscribed 65%; Know About Price Band, GMP, And Listing Date Here
Mumbai This Weekend: From Dance Face-Offs To Painting Workshop With Puppies, Here's All You Can Do
Mumbai This Weekend: From Dance Face-Offs To Painting Workshop With Puppies, Here's All You Can Do
Heart Attack': Fans Mistake Virat Kohli's 'Fresh Start' Endorsement Post As His Retirement Announcement, Find Reactions Here
Heart Attack': Fans Mistake Virat Kohli's 'Fresh Start' Endorsement Post As His Retirement Announcement, Find Reactions Here

Local authorities, including police, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the Government Railway Police (GRP), quickly arrived at the scene. 

As per reports, the crane operator fled after the accident and is currently being sought. Singh’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Reports suggest, that despite the weight and size of the girder, traffic on the road was not blocked, and no additional precautions were taken during the unloading.

Read Also
Video: Man Tries To Open Emergency Door Mid-Flight, Passengers Beat Him Up
article-image

This project, a 1,021-meter-long overbridge with an estimated cost of Rs 76.28 crore, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: Environment Ministry Clears Kota Greenfield Airport Project, Operations To Begin By...

Rajasthan: Environment Ministry Clears Kota Greenfield Airport Project, Operations To Begin By...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 7, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 7, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Canada Bans Australian Media Outlet After It Airs Jaishankar's Address

Canada Bans Australian Media Outlet After It Airs Jaishankar's Address

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 7, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 7, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

UP: Cop Crushed To Death As Girder From Under-Construction Overbridge Falls On Moving Bike In...

UP: Cop Crushed To Death As Girder From Under-Construction Overbridge Falls On Moving Bike In...