UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Hospitalised After Collapse In Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, Ajai Rai was hospitalised on Friday after he reportedly felt dizzy and collapsed at his residence in Lucknow. Family members rushed him to Medanta Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

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Doctors have indicated that his condition is stable and the episode was likely caused by low sodium levels. He remains under medical observation, and further updates are awaited.

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The incident occurred shortly after Rai addressed the media, criticising the Centre over the hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices. Targeting the Modi government, he alleged that the price increase was deliberately timed after the conclusion of elections and voting.

“Look, we had been saying from the beginning that gas prices would be increased. And as soon as the elections and voting got over, you can see their cleverness, the way the Modi government functions. The moment voting ended, they immediately raised the prices overnight,” Rai said.

Party workers and supporters have expressed concern over his health, while leaders are monitoring the situation closely. No official statement has been issued regarding his discharge timeline so far.