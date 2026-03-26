Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over LPG Shortage, Cites Long Queues Across Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Modi Govt Of Poor Preparation Behind Nationwide LPG Crisis | File Photo

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh over reports of LPG shortages, alleging that the administration has failed to ensure smooth supply and has pushed people into long queues for basic fuel needs.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav referred to the long lines outside gas agencies and petrol pumps in several parts of the state and said the situation reflects poor planning by the government. He remarked that standing in queues has become a recurring reality for people under BJP rule, extending from cooking gas to petrol.

The SP chief claimed that the government did not make adequate preparations to handle the demand for LPG, leading to supply disruptions in multiple districts. He alleged that even domestic cylinders were not being delivered properly and questioned the quality and quantity being supplied to consumers.

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Yadav also linked the current situation to wider concerns about fuel availability, pointing to reports of crowds at petrol pumps. He suggested that anxiety among people over possible shortages has further aggravated the situation, leading to panic buying in some areas.

Taking a swipe at the state leadership, Yadav said the government’s assurances about adequate supply do not match the ground reality. He urged people to rely on what they are witnessing rather than official claims.

The remarks come amid reports from districts including Prayagraj and Lucknow where long queues were seen at fuel stations following rumours of supply disruptions. In some places, petrol pumps temporarily shut operations, further fuelling concerns among residents.

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The BJP, however, has maintained that there is no shortage of LPG, petrol or diesel in the state and that supplies remain normal. Party leaders have accused the opposition of spreading misinformation and creating unnecessary panic among the public.

Yadav also expanded his criticism to broader governance issues, alleging that the government focuses more on publicity than delivery. He questioned recent investment claims and called for scrutiny of agreements signed by the state with private firms.

With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in the backdrop, the LPG issue has emerged as another flashpoint between the ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party, as both sides attempt to shape the narrative around governance and public welfare.