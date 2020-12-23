UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu put under house arrest ahead of his protest outside Rajnath Singh’s residence

Farmers day in Uttar Pradesh was quite an eventful day. While the chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the former prime minister and UP CM late Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birthday which is marked as “Kisan Day”, UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu was put under house arrest here as he prepared to move out for the party's protest against farm laws.

The UP Congress had announced that its leaders would beat 'thalis' outside the houses of BJP MLAs and MPs to protest against farm laws.

Lallu was scheduled to hold a demonstration outside the house of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh but was not allowed to move out.

Earlier in the day, he along with his team beat the thalis at a multi-storey building in Lucknow which houses MLAs to mark his protest against the government’s stand over the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Speaking to media later, Lallu alleged, “The BJP government had ruined milk, paddy and all kind of farmers due to its erred policies. CM Yogi gets photographed every other day giving roti to cows but due to his government’s mismanagement cows are dying in Gaushalas across the state.”

He announced that the UP Congress will start “Gai bachao Kisan bachao” Padyatra across the state from 26 December onwards to mark its protest against the Yogi government’s poor handling of cows and farmers both.