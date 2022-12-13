UP Congress begins state-level yatras

Pintu Namdev

Lucknow: In support of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Uttar Pradesh Congress has started state-level yatras from different regions. The six regional presidents of UP Congress have been taking out yatras in their respective areas. All these yatras will continue till the Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi reaches UP in the last week of this month. The Yatras in UP would cover all the 75 districts in the next two weeks.



On Monday, the Yatra started in Lucknow and was led by the state president Brijlal Khabri and regional president Nakul Dubey. While flagging off the Yatra, Brijlal Khabri said that the ruling BJP has created an environment of hatred and fear in the country. Rahul Gandhi is taking out Bharat Jodo Yatra to end such kind of fear among the people of this country and on the similar lines the Congress men in UP have started these yatras from various places.



Lalan Kumar said that there is an enthusiasm among people in UP regarding Bharat Jodo Yatra and a large number of them have been requesting to be a part of it. He said that people from across the state would join Rahul Gandhi once Yatra enters UP.