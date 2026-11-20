Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continued with his scheduled engagements focused on youth welfare despite receiving the news of his mother’s demise on Friday, putting his official responsibilities ahead of personal grief.

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His mother, Savitri Devi, passed away at the age of 91 at her ancestral home in Panchur village in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district. She had been unwell for some time, with her health reportedly deteriorating over the past few months.

Her death was confirmed by family members, including her son Mahendra, while Pauri Garhwal Senior Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Kumar also confirmed the development.

Political leaders express condolences

Political leaders across party lines expressed condolences following her demise. BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary said the party received the news with deep sadness. He added that the customary informal welcome ceremony was cancelled as the programme had already begun, and a brief condolence was observed.

Former Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai also paid tribute, saying, “A mother is everyone's mother. I express my tributes and deepest condolences.”

Savitri Devi was a homemaker and had been living in her native village. She had four sons and three daughters. Her husband, Anand Singh Bisht, a former forest officer, had passed away earlier. Yogi Adityanath, born Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht, also hails from Panchur village.

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