Savitri Devi, mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, passed away at the age of 91 on Friday morning November 20 at her ancestral home in Panchur village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

She had been unwell for some time, with her health reportedly deteriorating over the past few months. Savitri Devi was a homemaker and had been living in her native village.

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Family Members, Local Officials Confirm Savitri Devi's Death

The news of her demise was confirmed by family members, including her son Mahendra, who is Yogi Adityanath's brother. Pauri Garhwal Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sarvesh Kumar also confirmed the development.

The Chief Minister had visited his mother at the hospital during earlier health setbacks.

Savitri Devi Was Mother Of Seven Children

Savitri Devi had seven children four sons and three daughters. Her husband, Anand Singh Bisht, was a former forest officer and had passed away earlier.

Yogi Adityanath, born Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht, was born in Panchur village, where his mother spent her later years.

Her death comes after a prolonged period of illness.

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