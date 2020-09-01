UP CM Yogi Adityanth wants to curb 'love jihad': What exactly is that Hindutva claim?

The contentious issue of 'love-jihad' is on the rise in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed strict measures be taken to curb harassment against women and 'love-jihad' incidents reported from many districts, including Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Balrampur, in the state.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which has been advocating firm action against love-jihad for a long time, demanded that a law be enacted to curb the menace.

What is love jihad?

According to reports, love-jihad or Romeo-jihad is a conspiracy theory on alleged efforts by Muslim men targeting non-Muslim women for conversion to Islam by pretending to be in love.

The term was coined after initial cases of conversion emerged in Kerala and subsequently Karnataka.

According to an article in Swarajya Magazine, “Muslim men pretend to be Hindus, make fake IDs online and offline, wear Kalava, sport a Tilak while chasing a Hindu girl. After few weeks, they establish physical relations, film the act, then go on to marry the girls. Most of the marriages are done under Sharia law where women have to convert. The girls are usually in 15-20 years age group.”

It further stated, “With no economic security and often dumped by their natal families for marrying a Muslim, these girls get trapped in an abusive relationship and a deeply unequal marital contract where women have no rights. When they protest, they are either beaten, left by the men and in some cases even killed.

CM Yogi, who was an MP in 2014 alleged that ‘love jihad’ was an international conspiracy targeting India.

The cases spread out from pretext of marriage, misleading information to gangrape where women have come forward claiming they are victims of ‘love jihad’.

Meanwhile there are those, who have asserted that it is a right-wing concept to stop inter-faith marriages.