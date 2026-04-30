UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams SP, Congress Over Women’s Reservation Debate In Assembly Session

ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party and Congress while addressing a one-day special session of the state legislature convened over the women’s reservation amendment bill.

Opening his speech, Adityanath said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Jan Dhan scheme in the name of women, leaders of SP had mocked it and questioned the promise of Rs 15 lakh. He said those very bank accounts became a support system for women during the Covid pandemic when financial assistance was directly transferred.

The Chief Minister said the construction of 12 crore toilets across the country ensured dignity and safety for women, but alleged that SP leaders ridiculed the initiative and were never sensitive towards women’s honour. He added that these toilets symbolised women’s dignity.

Adityanath accused the opposition of demanding 33 percent reservation only after facing public anger, remarking that their conduct would put even a chameleon to shame.

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Highlighting welfare schemes, he said 10 crore women were provided LPG connections under the BJP government and that women have played a significant role in the startup ecosystem launched under Modi’s leadership. He also referred to schemes aimed at economic empowerment, including the Lakhpati Didi initiative.

Targeting the opposition alliance, he said SP and Congress have historically opposed women’s empowerment and acted as obstacles. He alleged that their public stance and actions differ and claimed that their conduct was evident during the State Guest House incident. He added that the decline of Congress was due to the “curse of women” and alleged that both parties had a history of appeasement politics, citing the Shah Bano case.

Adityanath said law and order in the state has improved, leading to increased participation of women in the workforce and contributing to economic growth. He asked SP leaders to introspect and apologise for their past conduct if they are now demanding 33 percent reservation.

BJP MLA Ketki Singh termed the opposition’s stand a “black day for democracy” and accused SP and Congress of not wanting women to progress. She said while leaders from prominent political families have women members in Parliament, they oppose opportunities for women from poorer backgrounds.

State minister Baby Rani Maurya said the Prime Minister intended to provide political representation to women, but opposition parties stalled progress. She added that opposition to the bill amounted to disrespect towards women and said voters would not forget it.

Responding to the government, SP MLA Kamal Akhtar said the women’s reservation bill had already been passed in 2023 and accused the BJP of spreading confusion. He questioned the timing of the special session, alleging it was politically motivated ahead of elections. He also raised concerns over implementation, asking how the bill could be enforced without updated census and delimitation when the state government itself was reluctant to hold local body elections based on the 2011 census.

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SP MLA Ragini Sonkar, however, called the special session a political exercise rather than a genuine debate on women’s rights. She said if the government was serious, the notification of the bill passed in September 2023 would not have been delayed until 2026. She accused the BJP of using women as a political tool.

Congress leader Aradhana Mishra Mona said her party supports women’s reservation and demanded that the BJP implement 33 percent reservation in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. She said Congress has historically contributed to women’s empowerment, citing examples such as women’s leadership and voting rights.

State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said the bill cannot be implemented without delimitation, while Congress leaders insisted that political will was enough to enforce it and called for a resolution in the House to ensure reservation in the 2027 polls.