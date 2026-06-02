UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says State Moves From Country Pistols To BrahMos Missiles, Credits Tough Law And Order

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @myogiadityanath

Kushinagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the state has moved from being known for the manufacture of country-made pistols and bombs to becoming a centre for the production of BrahMos missiles, asserting that his government has established law and order by taking firm action against criminals.

Criminals given chance to reform before facing bullets

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for 278 development projects worth more than ₹424 crore in Kushinagar, the Chief Minister said those involved in crime were first given an opportunity to reform.

"We reformed the miscreants. Those who did not reform and did not listen to words ultimately responded to bullets," he said.

UP now manufacturing BrahMos missiles for national security

Drawing a contrast with previous governments, Adityanath alleged that earlier administrations allowed criminals and mafia groups to flourish, compromising the safety of traders and women. He said the Double Engine government had transformed Uttar Pradesh into a state known for security, development and welfare.

"Earlier, Uttar Pradesh was identified with the manufacture of country-made pistols and bombs. Today, the same state is manufacturing BrahMos missiles for the security of the nation," he said.

Sugarcane farmers now get ₹400 per quintal with timely payments

The Chief Minister said Kushinagar, once associated with encephalitis, poverty, unemployment and poor infrastructure, had undergone significant changes over the past decade. He credited the Centre and the state government for expanding healthcare, education and welfare facilities in the district.

Adityanath said the district now has facilities that were once unimaginable, including a medical college, an international airport and an agricultural and technology university. He announced that admissions to the university would begin from the current academic session.

Proposal sent to rename Fazilnagar as Pawagarh

Highlighting progress in agriculture, he said sugarcane farmers are now receiving around ₹400 per quintal, compared to ₹315 earlier, while payments are being made on time.

"The disease of encephalitis has almost been eliminated, just as mafia rule has been eliminated from Uttar Pradesh. Mosquitoes brought disease and the mafia brought unemployment, but the Double Engine government has solved both problems," he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that a proposal has been sent to rename Fazilnagar as Pawagarh, linking it to the legacy of Lord Mahavir.

"A proposal has been sent to rename Fazilnagar as Pawagarh. This will connect the area with the heritage of Lord Mahavir and provide it with global recognition," he said.

Adityanath said Kushinagar was never inherently backward but suffered due to what he described as the flawed policies of previous governments. He claimed the district is now advancing rapidly in education, healthcare, employment and infrastructure development.

The Chief Minister also referred to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, describing it as the result of centuries of struggle and faith. He accused Congress and the Samajwadi Party of creating obstacles to the temple movement, while crediting the BJP-led governments for ensuring its construction.

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