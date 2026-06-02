Five Killed In Head-On Collision Between Two MSRTC Buses; Visuals Show Mangled Vehicle, Fire After Crash

A tragic road accident near Surat in Gujarat claimed the lives of five passengers after two Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses were involved in a horrific head-on collision.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred near Surat when the two state transport buses crashed into each other with considerable force. The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the deaths of five passengers.

Disturbing visuals from the accident site have surfaced, revealing the extent of the devastation caused by the crash. The footage shows the front portion of one of the buses completely crumpled due to the impact of the collision.

The second bus is seen off the roadway after the crash and engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing from the vehicle. The visuals underscore the intensity of the accident and the damage sustained by both buses.

The footage also shows a man lying by the side of the road, reportedly among those who lost their lives in the incident.

Several other passengers travelling in the buses were also reportedly injured. Following the accident, emergency services and local authorities rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations.

The exact cause of the collision has not yet been officially confirmed. Authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the fatal crash.

Further details are awaited.