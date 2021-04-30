UP CM Yogi Adityanath recovers from COVID-19, tests negative

Lucknow: Seventeen days after testing positive, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath won the battle against the deadly second strain of coronavirus on Friday.

Under home isolation at his official 5, Kalidas Marg residence since April 14, the Chief Minister’s report came negative on April 30. A private covid room was also booked and kept reserved for the Chief Minister at the SGPGIMS for any emergency.

During the 16-day isolation period, he continued working relentlessly holding daily virtual meetings with Team-11, monitoring the situation, and chalking out strategy and plans to tackle the second spell of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.