UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Distribution Of 25 Lakh Free Tablets Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Polls; ₹2,374 Crore Earmarked | X

Lucknow: In a major push towards digital empowerment of youth ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched the distribution of 25 lakh tablets under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana.

The programme was organised at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow and attended by around 50,000 students from nearly 300 educational institutions in Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur and Unnao.

Addressing the gathering, Yogi described Uttar Pradesh as the youngest state in the country and said its youth had the strength to achieve what appeared impossible.

"Our country has the largest young population, and Uttar Pradesh is its youngest state. Youth means strength. You are between 15 and 35 years of age and have the strength of Bajrang Bali. This is the phase of life when the word impossible should have no place in your vocabulary," he said.

Citing historical examples, the Chief Minister referred to Rani Lakshmibai, who was 26 when she fought the British, freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who was sentenced to two life terms at the age of 26, and Maharana Pratap, who was 27 when he first fought against Akbar. He also recalled Swami Vivekananda's contribution in giving India a distinct identity on the global stage.

UP's image has changed, says CM

Claiming that Uttar Pradesh had undergone a major transformation in the past nine years, Yogi said the state had moved away from an environment of corruption and political interference in government recruitment.

"Before 2017, whenever a government recruitment process was announced, the uncle-nephew duo would step out to collect money. Today, candidates neither need recommendations nor have to pay bribes to get government jobs," he said, in an apparent reference to the previous Samajwadi Party government.

He said his government had ended the identity crisis faced by the youth of Uttar Pradesh and restored the state's image outside its borders.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the growth of the defence manufacturing sector, saying BrahMos missiles were now being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh and rifles were being produced in Kanpur.

He attributed the improvement in the state's investment climate to better law and order, claiming that Uttar Pradesh had moved out of the category of BIMARU states.

Mafia land used for forensic institute

Taking a swipe at the previous government, Yogi said land that the mafia had sought to occupy was now being used to establish a forensic institute.

"The mafia wanted to कब्जा this land, but we sent the bulldozer and they fled. Today, a forensic institute is being built there," he said.

He also alleged irregularities in recruitment during the Samajwadi Party government, claiming that two appointments made during its tenure had to be cancelled because of the involvement of impersonators.

"During that government, the person appearing for an examination was different from the one who eventually got the degree. Our government has restored dignity and respect to the youth," he said.

Emphasising the change in the state's law and order situation, Yogi said Uttar Pradesh now functioned under the rule of law rather than the rule of the mafia. He urged students to use the tablets as tools for learning, skill development and career advancement instead of treating them merely as devices for entertainment.

The Chief Minister also appealed to young people to ensure that their names were included in the electoral rolls.

Rs 2,374.60 crore earmarked for tablet distribution

The government has set a target of distributing 25 lakh additional tablets during the financial year 2026-27, for which Rs 2,374.60 crore has been earmarked in the state Budget.

Launched in 2021, the scheme has already benefited more than 60 lakh young people over the past five years. With the completion of the latest phase, the number of students receiving tablets and smartphones under the initiative is expected to reach around 85 lakh.

The scheme covers students pursuing higher education, technical education, medical studies, agriculture, skill development and vocational training. Eligible students under the MSME, Export Promotion and Divyangjan Empowerment departments are also covered. Students of Central universities located in the state are included as well. There is no income or age limit under the scheme.

Focus on emerging technologies

The tablets are expected to provide students access to online courses, digital libraries, e-books, video lectures and virtual laboratories. The initiative is aimed at helping students, particularly those from rural areas and smaller towns, prepare for competitive examinations and access online training programmes.

The digital devices will also help students explore courses in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, cyber security and cloud computing. They will also provide opportunities to acquire skills in coding, digital design and data analysis.

The government is also operating the Yuva Sathi portal to provide information about government schemes, employment and training opportunities. The portal offers details on scholarships, skill development, jobs, self-employment, start-ups, vocational training, competitive examinations and career counselling.

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