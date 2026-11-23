UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hails India-Nepal 'Roti-Beti' Ties As Saryu-Kamala Express Connects Ayodhya With Janakpur Dham | Watch | X / ANI

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday described the relationship between India and Nepal as a centuries-old bond rooted in faith, shared rivers and family ties, highlighting the traditional 'roti-beti' connection between the two countries at the inauguration of the Saryu-Kamala Express connecting Ayodhya with Janakpur Dham.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah were virtually present at the flag-off of the new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

Addressing the gathering at Ayodhya Cantt Railway Station, Adityanath said the relationship between the neighbouring countries went back thousands of years and was strengthened by shared cultural and religious traditions.

"The relationship between India and Nepal spans thousands of years, reaching back to ancient times. It is a bond rooted in faith and deep personal affinity. It is a connection forged through shared rivers and shared families, a relationship often described in common parlance as one of 'roti-beti' (a bond defined by the exchange of food and the union of families through marriage)," Adityanath said.

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Highlighting the shared religious and cultural traditions of Ayodhya and Janakpur, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister referred to the celebrations surrounding Vivaha Panchami, which commemorates the marriage of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

"During Vivaha Panchami, as festivities unfold at the Ram-Janaki Vivah Mandapam in Janakpur, traditional wedding songs, known as 'mangala geet', resound in Ayodhya. It was on the very day of Vivaha Panchami last year that the 'dharmadhvaja' (sacred flag) was consecrated atop the spire of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir," he said.

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The Saryu-Kamala Express passenger train service connects Ayodhya Dham in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal. The service was inaugurated at Ayodhya Cantt Railway Station, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah joining the ceremony virtually.

On the occasion, Adityanath expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for connecting the two important pilgrimage destinations through the Indian Railways service and welcomed the Nepalese Prime Minister.

"I extend my heartfelt appreciation to India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for connecting these two sacred pilgrimage sites through this Indian Railways service. On behalf of the people of Ayodhya and the entire state of Uttar Pradesh, I also warmly welcome the Prime Minister of Nepal, Balendra Shah, who is present here to witness this momentous occasion," he said.

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Describing the train service as a revival of the ancient cultural association between Ayodhya and Mithila, Adityanath said the new connectivity would facilitate pilgrimage for devotees from both countries.

"The sacred, ancient union of the cultures of Ayodhya and Mithila is being revived today through the 'Saryu-Kamala Express,' running between Ayodhya Dham and Janakpur Dham," he said.

He further said that devotees from Nepal would be able to travel directly to Ayodhya to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla, while devotees from India could visit Janakpur Dham to offer prayers to Mother Janaki.

"With the commencement of this rail service, devotees from Nepal will be able to travel directly to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla, while devotees from India will be able to visit Janakpur Dham to offer their prayers to Mother Janaki," he added.

The new passenger train service is expected to strengthen cross-border rail connectivity between India and Nepal and facilitate travel between the two important religious destinations, which share longstanding cultural and historical ties.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)