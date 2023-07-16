UP CM Yogi Adityanath Gets Death Threat On Twitter; Probe Underway

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has received a death threat on the social media. The monitoring team of cyber-crime police station, which keeps an eye on social media posts involving political figures, government and ministers, registered a case on Saturday evening and started investigation.

Abusive language used in threat

In the FIR, constable Rajesh Tiwari said that he came across a tweet which used abusive language against the Chief Minister and issued death threats to him. "A Twitter post from the handle of advocate Kalpna Srivastava said that a user (khalid qureshi@rock Qureshi) made unsavoury remarks against the CM and threatened to kill him. "The woman advocate also stated that the user had also deleted some of him abusive posts," Tiwari said.

FIR filed

SHO, Cyber Cell, Mohammed Muslim Khan said, "An FIR under sections 504 (intentional insult), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), 505 (circulating statements in public causing alarm) of the IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act has been registered. Further investigations are on, according to news agency IANS.

Past threats to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

In April 2023, a case was registered against an unidentified person in Lucknow after a death threat was received for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police said on Tuesday. The threat was received via message on 'Dial 112' (a number launched by the Uttar Pradesh government for the emergency services), in which the person stated, "I will kill CM Yogi soon".

(With agency inputs)

