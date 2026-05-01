UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces 15-Day Toll-Free Travel On Ganga Expressway To Benefit Commuters Across Uttar Pradesh |

Lucknow: In a major relief for commuters, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the Ganga Expressway will remain toll free for 15 days from its Commercial Operation Date.

The decision has been taken to allow the public to experience the state’s longest expressway without any charge during its initial phase of operation.

Following the Chief Minister’s directive, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority issued instructions to concessionaires, including IRB Infrastructure and Adani Infrastructure, to suspend toll collection for the specified period. Officials confirmed that no user fee will be charged from commuters during these 15 days.

The move comes after the Independent Engineer issued a provisional completion certificate under the concession agreement, formally marking the Commercial Operation Date and clearing the expressway for public use.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at encouraging maximum public participation and familiarising commuters with the high-speed corridor. The 594 kilometre long expressway will allow users to assess travel time, road quality and facilities firsthand.

Developed under the Public Private Partnership model on a DBFOT toll basis, the project grants concessionaires toll collection rights for 27 years. However, the state government or UPEIDA will compensate the developers for revenue losses incurred during the toll-free period, in line with contractual provisions.

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Authorities have clarified that operational standards will remain unaffected. Maintenance, safety protocols, traffic management and public amenities will continue to be enforced as per the agreement.

Stretching from Meerut to Prayagraj, the expressway passes through 12 districts and is being projected as a key driver of economic growth and connectivity in Uttar Pradesh. Officials believe the toll exemption will not only provide immediate relief to commuters but also generate wider public acceptance of the project.

UPEIDA has directed that all operations and maintenance standards must be strictly followed during the toll-free period. Officials said there will be no compromise on safety, traffic management, road quality or public amenities.