UP: Chinese Woman Lee Jing Mei Arrested While Crossing India-Nepal Border Illegally In Bahraich

Chinese Woman Lee Jing Mei Arrested While Crossing India-Nepal Border Illegally In Bahraich |

Lucknow, December 5: A Chinese national has been arrested at Rupaidiha outpost in Bahraich district on the India-Nepal border after she was intercepted entering Uttar Pradesh illegally. The woman identified as Lee Jing Mei (45) had reached Nepal as a Buddhist monk and was making her way into India when she was intercepted by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

An FIR has been registered in the case

An FIR has been registered in the case. Police said that the Chinese Embassy was informed about the action. Bahraich Superintendent of Police Prashant Kumar said that SSB had intercepted the woman wearing an attire like a Buddhist monk on the Indo-Nepal border and asked her whereabouts in Hindi language.

She could not respond in English

However, when she did not respond, the team asked her the same in English language but even then, she could not respond. Following which, the SSB contacted the police and district administration authorities.

'We informed the Chinese embassy and also sought help from some interpreters'

A team comprising women constables checked her documents and found a passport inscribed with the People's Republic of China and a visa for Nepal. “As she failed to reply, we informed the Chinese embassy and also sought help from some interpreters,” said another officer.