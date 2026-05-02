UP Census Enumeration Begins May 7 In Two Phases; Final Population Data To Be Based On March 1, 2027 Midnight | AI

Lucknow: Census enumeration in Uttar Pradesh will begin from May 7, marking the start of a massive two-phase exercise aimed at collecting detailed demographic, social and economic data across the state. The process will culminate with the declaration of final population figures based on data recorded at midnight on March 1, 2027.

First phase includes house listing from May 7-21

Officials said the census will be conducted in two distinct phases. In the first phase, house listing and enumeration will be carried out between May 7 and June 20. This will include listing of houses from May 7 to May 21, followed by detailed enumeration of households from May 22 to June 20.

The second phase will focus on population enumeration and is scheduled from February 9 to February 28, 2027. During this phase, enumerators will collect data on individuals, including caste-related information, making it a significant exercise in terms of socio-economic mapping.

Census Directorate Director IAS Sheetal Verma

Census Directorate Director IAS Sheetal Verma said the preparations for the exercise have been underway since 2025. She said the reference point for final population data will be the night of March 1, 2027.

To ensure consistency in data collection, all revenue administrative units in the state will remain frozen from December 31, 2025 to March 31, 2027. No new villages or tehsils will be created during this period.

State divided into 3.90 lakh enumeration blocks

The state has been divided into around 3.90 lakh enumeration blocks, with nearly five lakh personnel deployed for the task. Each block will cover an estimated population of 800 to 1,000 people.

Training of officials and enumerators is expected to be completed by May 10. Authorities said a multi-tier training system has been implemented, and the process has already been completed across districts.

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Door-to-door visits

The census will be conducted through door-to-door visits, covering houses, assets and individuals in both urban and rural areas. Slum settlements and zero-population zones will also be included to ensure complete coverage.

Officials said this will be India’s 16th Census since 1872 and the eighth after Independence. For the first time, the entire exercise will be conducted using digital tools, aimed at improving accuracy, transparency and efficiency.

The data collected through Census 2027 is expected to play a key role in policy formulation and provide a comprehensive picture of the state’s socio-economic landscape.