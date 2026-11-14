UP Census 2027: Self-Enumeration Begins November 16, Online Registration Open Until Nov 30

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Lucknow, November 14, 2026: The self-enumeration process for the second phase of Census 2027 in Uttar Pradesh will begin on November 16, allowing people to enter details of their households and family members through an online portal without waiting for census officials to visit their homes.

The online facility will remain open till November 30. Subsequently, census enumerators will conduct door-to-door visits from December 1 to January 4, 2027, to collect and verify population-related information.

First-Ever Digital Self-Enumeration Facility

According to Principal Census Officer Sheetal Verma, this is the first time that people have been given the option of providing household information themselves through a digital platform. The initiative aims to simplify the census exercise and ensure that household details are digitally recorded in advance.

आज, 14 नवम्बर 2026 को श्रीमती शीतल वर्मा, IAS, निदेशक एवं मुख्य प्रधान जनगणना अधिकारी, उत्तर प्रदेश द्वारा जनगणना 2027 के संबंध में प्रेस वार्ता आयोजित की गई। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने जनगणना की तैयारियों, स्व-गणना की प्रक्रिया एवं जनभागीदारी के महत्व पर विस्तार से जानकारी दी। ...1/3 https://t.co/dWMrB4yLNP — Directorate of Census Operations-UP (@DCO_UP) November 14, 2026

Self-enumeration is voluntary. Those who do not submit their details online will be covered by census enumerators during their household visits.

People can access the facility through the official portal: https://se.census.gov.in. They will first have to select Uttar Pradesh and enter the name and mobile number of the head of the household, along with other basic details. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number for verification, following which users can select their preferred language.

Households Must Provide Residential Details

The next step involves entering residential details, including the district, village or town, locality and nearby landmarks. Users will also have to mark the exact location of their homes on a digital map.

Once the location details are submitted, families will have to answer questions relating to their household and individual members. After checking the information, they can submit the form and receive a unique Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID).

Officials have advised people to keep this identification number safely and share it with the enumerator during the subsequent house-to-house exercise. The ID will enable census officials to retrieve and verify the information already submitted online, reducing the need for households to provide the same details again.

Forty Questions To Cover Household Details

The self-enumeration exercise will involve 40 questions covering household composition and individual profiles. These will include the names, ages and genders of family members, their relationships with the head of the household, marital status, educational qualifications, employment, mother tongue and disability status.

Information relating to caste will also be collected as part of the exercise. The objective is to build a comprehensive database not only of the population but also of its social, educational and economic profile.

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How To Complete Self-Enumeration

1. Visit the official portal: https://se.census.gov.in.

2. Select Uttar Pradesh from the list of states.

3. Enter the name and mobile number of the head of the household.

4. Verify the mobile number using the OTP received.

5. Select the preferred language.

6. Enter the residential address and mark the house location on the digital map.

7. Fill in the details of all household members.

8. Review the information and submit the form.

9. Save the SE ID and share it with the census enumerator during the house visit.

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