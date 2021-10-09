UP: Cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information on absconding policemen in Kanpur trader murder case

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a cash reward of Rs one lakh each for information on the six policemen absconding in the murder case of a Kanpur based trader. The trader was murdered inside a hotel room in Gorakhpur last month. The Police Commissioner of Kanpur Aseem Arun made the announcement of cash reward.

Inspector Jagat Narain Singh, Sub Inspector AK Mishra, Rahul Dubey, Head Constable Kamlesh Yadav and two other policemen have been accused in this murder and are absconding since then.

It may be mentioned that on the night of September 28, the police killed a trader from Kanpur in Gorakhpur during surprise check of a hotel. The Kanpur based young trader Manish Gupta had gone to Gorakhpur, constituency of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with friends where he stayed in a hotel near Ramgarh Talab area.

The incident occurred at Krishna Guest house in Ramgarh Talab area at Gorakhpur city where a property dealer Manish Gupta was staying with his friends. During night, few policemen reached at the guesthouse room and started search. When confronted and asked about the reason behind the search, the policemen thrashed Manish badly. Manish died due to injuries suffered during the trashing by police. Taking a serious note of the incident, the state government had recommended CBI probe and till then SIT was constituted to look into the case.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 10:53 PM IST