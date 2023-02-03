UP: Burglars dig 15-foot tunnel for theft in Meerut jewellery shop, say 'Sorry' after attempt fails |

Uttar Pradesh: In a bizzare incident reported from UP's Meerut, a group of theives dug up a 15-foot tunnel to carry out a theft in a jewellery shop. However after their attempt was foiled, they left a 'Sorry' note behind for the shop owner. The theft was reported when the shop owner lifted the shutters of his shop on Thursday.

Deep tunnel carved out from a drain near the shop to the floor inside

Deepak Lodhi, a Mokhampur resident has a shop in Meerut, named Deepak Jewellers. When he opened his shop on Thursday, he found a deep hole in the floor. He later found out that there was a tunnel carved out by thieves from a drain near the shop, led straight into the inside of the shop.

On knowing about the theft attempt, Lodhi immediately alerted the local police who then rushed to the spot. The gang reportedly stole cash worth Rs 5,000 and artificial jewellery worth Rs 45,000 from his shop by crawling in the drain and also tried to break open the vault but could not succeed.

Thieves belonged to Chunnu-Munnu gang, wrote a 'Sorry' note after failed attempt

After the failed attempt of theft, thieves wrote a 'Sorry' note on the vault. They wrote, "We belong to the Chunnu-Munnu gang. Sorry we couldn't carry out the robbery successfully. We just wanted to gain some fame from the attempt. We aren't taking any of your belongings." They also wrote the same thing on the shop's counter with a marker.

According to the shop owner, this is the fourth attempt of theft in his shop. Hence he urged the police to take strict action against the accused. A police investigation in the matter is underway.