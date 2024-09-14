 UP Building Collapse VIDEO: 8-10 Feared Trapped In Meerut's Zakir Colony As Heavy Rains Trigger Disaster; Rescue Operations Underway
Currently, 11 districts in Uttar Pradesh are affected by floods. So far, 17 people have died due to floods, as per information by the office of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Rescue teams work at the site of the building collapse in Meerut’s Zakir Colony | X

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), September 14: Amid heavy rains over the past few days, a building collapsed in the Zakir Colony of Meerut on Saturday. According to Commissioner Meerut Division, 8 to 10 people are feared trapped in the rubble.

Police and fire officials are carrying out rescue operations. Selva Kumari, Commissioner Meerut Division said that the Army, NDRF, and SDRF have been informed.

Selva Kumari said, "A building has collapsed in Zakir Colony. 8-10 people are trapped under it. A rescue operation is underway. Machinery has arrived at the spot and lights have been placed. Police and fire officials are carrying out rescue operations. Army, NDRF, and SDRF have been informed. Rescue operation is being intensified."

As per the UP Chief Minister's office in a post on X, "Relief money of Rs 4 lakh each has been provided to the families of the deceased. So far, relief money has been provided to 30 affected people in connection with the loss of 30 animals. 3,056 houses have been damaged. Relief assistance has been distributed in connection."

Chief Minister Adityanath has given instructions to deploy NDRF, SDRF and PAC teams as per requirement in the flood affected areas.

