UP: Brother Alleges 'Conspiracy' After Noida Man Is Dragged Away By Crocodile While Preparing Mother-in-Law’s Funeral Pyre In Gonda

A tragic crocodile attack in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district has taken a dramatic turn after the victim’s family alleged that the death may not have been an accident, but part of a larger conspiracy linked to his love marriage.

Deepak Verma (30), a Noida resident, was dragged into the Saryu River by a crocodile on Wednesday while preparing his mother-in-law’s funeral pyre. His body was recovered nearly 24 hours later, bearing severe bite marks and injuries consistent with an animal attack.

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However, Deepak’s brother has now raised suspicions, claiming his sibling may have been targeted due to tensions stemming from his marriage to Rekha, whom he had married against family wishes six years ago.

Brother Alleges ‘Revenge’ by Wife’s Family

Deepak’s younger brother, Badal, has alleged foul play, suggesting that his brother’s in-laws may have taken revenge over his love marriage.

According to the family, Deepak and Rekha had married in a temple after a romantic relationship, despite opposition. The couple had been living in Noida, where Deepak worked for a private company, and they have a four-year-old daughter, Nikki.

Badal claims the family had informed Deepak years ago about tensions related to the marriage and now believes there may be more to the circumstances surrounding his death than a simple crocodile attack.

While no official evidence of conspiracy has been confirmed, the allegation has added a disturbing new dimension to the tragic case.

Tragedy Struck During Mother-in-Law’s Funeral Preparations

Deepak had traveled to Deha village in Gonda after the death of his mother-in-law, Urmila (50), who reportedly died of cancer on Tuesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, family members gathered on the banks of the Saryu River near Sanauli Mohammadpur Udaybhan Pahi to prepare for her cremation.

According to witnesses as quoted by Hindi news portal Dainik Bhaskar, Deepak was helping prepare the funeral pyre and had been digging a stake into the riverbank. After finishing, he walked toward the river to wash his hands.

That is when tragedy struck.

Crocodile Emerged Suddenly and Grabbed Him

Witnesses say a crocodile suddenly emerged from the water and clamped its jaws around Deepak’s head.

Despite desperate shouting and attempts by those nearby to help, the reptile dragged him into the river before anyone could intervene.

People accompanying Deepak reportedly watched helplessly as he disappeared underwater.

Body Recovered After 24-Hour Search

Deepak’s body was recovered around noon on Thursday after an extensive search operation.

District Disaster Specialist Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said the crocodile appeared to be relatively small and may not have been able to fully consume its victim.

“The crocodile bit off part of the right arm and attempted to chew further but could not,” he said.

Postmortem Reveals Severe Bite Injuries

A postmortem conducted on Friday confirmed multiple severe injuries caused by the attack.

According to Dr. Aditya Gaur, Deepak had five to six crocodile bite marks on his neck and the back of his abdomen.

The crocodile also attempted to sever his right hand but failed to detach it completely. Additional bite marks were found near his right ear and shoulder.

Medical officials confirmed that Deepak died due to the severity of his injuries.

Final Rites Performed in Ayodhya

After the postmortem was completed, Deepak’s body was handed over to the family on Friday afternoon.

His elder brother, Sanjay Kumar, performed the final rites in Ayodhya later that evening.

Deepak is survived by his wife Rekha and their young daughter.

While officials have confirmed that a crocodile dragged Deepak into the river, his family’s allegations of conspiracy have raised fresh questions.

At present, there is no official indication of criminal involvement, but the brother’s claims have shifted attention toward possible family tensions linked to Deepak’s marriage.