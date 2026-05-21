Man Dragged Into Saryu River By Crocodile During Funeral Rites In UP’s Gonda | VIDEO

Man Dragged Into Saryu River By Crocodile During Funeral Rites In UP’s Gonda |

Lucknow: A 30-year-old man from Greater Noida was dragged into the Saryu River by a crocodile while bathing during funeral rites in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district on Wednesday. Authorities said he remained missing till late evening despite an extensive search operation.

The victim, Deepak Sharma, had travelled to his in-laws’ village after the death of his mother-in-law, Urmila Devi, who was suffering from cancer. Urmila’s husband had died earlier.

According to family members, Deepak lived in the Sigma-2 area near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida and worked for a private company. He is survived by his wife Rekha and their four-year-old daughter Nikki. The family had reached Umri village in Gonda late on Tuesday night after receiving news of Urmila’s death.

The incident took place around noon near Udaybhan Pahi on the banks of the Saryu River in the Sonouli Mohammadpur area, where preparations for the cremation were underway.

Eyewitnesses said Deepak had helped prepare the funeral pyre and was standing near the riverbank after fixing wooden stakes for the cremation arrangements. Moments later, a crocodile suddenly emerged from the river, clamped its jaws around him and dragged him into the water before anyone could react.

Rajesh Shukla, who was present at the spot, said people attending the funeral had warned Deepak not to enter the river because crocodiles are often seen in that stretch of the Saryu. However, he ignored the advice and went towards the water.

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His screams triggered panic among relatives and villagers, who rushed to help. Local boatmen and residents immediately launched a search operation, but no trace of him was found.

Police and district administration officials reached the spot soon after the incident. Revenue department teams also joined the search operation. Officials later called in the State Disaster Response Force team from Lucknow to intensify the search efforts.

Authorities said warnings are frequently issued to villagers about the presence of crocodiles in the river along the affected stretch.