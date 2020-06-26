UP board result 2020: UPMSP to declare class 10 and 12 results tomorrow at upmsp.edu.in; check here for details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results.
As per the news report published by News 18, the board will declare the result on June 27 at 12:30 pm.
The result will be available on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.
How to check the result:
Log in to upmsp.edu.in
Click on the new link which says 'UP Board Result 2020 Class 10' or 'UP Board Result 2020 Class 12'
Enter your roll number
Click on submit to check result
The result will be displayed on the screen
Download the pdf and take the print out of the same
According to the rules of the UP board, a student will have to secure a minimum of 35 percent in each subject to pass.
The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 were concluded in March. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the evaluation of the answer sheets was delayed.
Moreover, the results were scheduled to be announced in April or May but it got delayed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
(With inputs from ANI.)
