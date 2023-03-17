 UP: BJP leader Vicky Chhabra, wife attempt suicide in Kanpur over domestic dispute
As per reports Vicky's wife Parminder Kaur ingested a lot of sleeping pills. After his wife, the BJP leader also ingested some drugs.

According to authorities, BJP politician Vicky Chhabra and his wife tried to commit suicide by ingesting pesticides. The event happened near Kanpur's Fazalganj police station.

The couple's drastic action, according to the authorities, was motivated by a domestic dispute. The precise reason for their behaviour has not yet been determined, the police stated.

The couple consumed sleeping pills

Children in the neighbourhood told their neighbours, who then brought their parents to the Regency Hospital.

Vicky Chhabra's wife is reportedly in danger, but he himself is safe, according to reports.

Vicky Chhabra was a state minister in the past.

