UP BJP Gears Up For Overhaul As Talks On Cabinet Expansion Gather Pace |

Lucknow: Indications of a major political reset are emerging in Uttar Pradesh with discussions around a cabinet expansion and a sweeping organisational reshuffle gaining momentum within the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speculation intensified after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a crucial meeting with state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary on Saturday night.

Party sources said the meeting focused on resolving pending organisational matters, fine-tuning future strategy and strengthening coordination between the government and the party structure.

The leadership is learnt to be working on a plan to further consolidate the state unit, with likely changes across key organisational posts.

In a related development, senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde reached Lucknow on Sunday and held detailed discussions with the chief minister, the state president and organisation general secretary Dharampal Singh.

The meeting is took up issues like restructuring of the party organisation, possible changes in various fronts and the framework for a cabinet expansion.

Sources said deliberations are ongoing on several names at both the government and organisational levels, with back-to-back internal meetings adding to the anticipation.

Party insiders, however, said that any final decision will depend on approval from the central leadership.

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Clearance from central leadership awaited

According to sources, the party’s top leadership is currently engaged in election-related activities in other states, which may delay decisions linked to Uttar Pradesh. Once approval is granted, announcements on organisational changes and cabinet expansion are expected to follow.

Political observers say the developments could lead to significant administrative and organisational changes in the state, potentially shaping the political landscape ahead of upcoming elections.