PM Modi Attacks TMC In Siliguri Rally, Mamata Banerjee Hits Back Ahead Of Bengal Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election rally in West Bengal's Siliguri |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a massive public rally in Siliguri, expressing confidence of a sweeping electoral victory in West Bengal and launching sharp attacks on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, the Trinamool Congress.

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Addressing the gathering, Modi said the enthusiasm among people convinced him that the Trinamool Congress would face defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections. He accused the TMC government of damaging the state during its 15-year tenure, alleging that large funds were allocated for madrassas while development in North Bengal remained neglected. He further alleged that the party’s policies had been detrimental to tribal communities, women and youth.

The Prime Minister also criticised the TMC for allegedly rewarding individuals who had threatened the strategic Siliguri Corridor by sending them to Parliament. Highlighting the importance of the corridor as the gateway to Northeast India, he said the central government was committed to its development and asserted that a “double-engine government” would accelerate growth in West Bengal.

Modi further alleged that the state government obstructed the implementation of central welfare schemes, claiming that less than 25 percent of certain projects had been completed. He also raised concerns about demographic changes in North Bengal, attributing them to infiltration.

Responding strongly, Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to defeat the TMC through financial deals worth ₹1,000 crore, referring to a video linked to Humayun Kabir. Speaking at an election rally in Bankura, she also alleged that central forces conducting search operations in the state were behaving inappropriately with women.

West Bengal is set to go to Assembly polls later this month in two phases. Voting for 152 seats will take place on April 23, followed by polling for 142 seats on April 29. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, with the entire election process expected to conclude by May 6.