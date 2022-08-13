UP ATS arrests Jaish terrorist assigned to kill Nupur Sharma

The terrorist, identified as Mohammad Nadeem, was arrested by the Anti Terror Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Friday night | Photo: ANI

In a huge catch for the police department of Uttar Pradesh, the state police on Friday arrested a terrorist from Sharanpur having links with the Pakistan-based militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. According to the information received, he was planning to kill former BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The terrorist, identified as Mohammad Nadeem, was arrested by the Anti Terror Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Friday night and was trained for a lone wolf attack in India.

According to the Additional Director General (ADG), Law & Order of UP, Prashant Kumar, Nadeem was also trained to launch terror attacks at several places in the state. He was linked with dreaded terrorist leaders through online platforms and was getting instructions from them.

ADG said that Nadeem came into contact with Pakistani terrorist Hakeemullah in 2018 through an online platform who got him introduced to another dreaded ultra Saifullah. Later, Saifullah guided Nadeem and introduced him to extremist groups in Pakistan, Bangladesh and UAE.

Few voice messages have been recovered from Nadeem's cell phone that was traced to Pakistan and Afghanistan, said the ADG.

The extremist groups created fake Gmail Id, virtual and telegram Ids of Nadeem and sent them to Pakistan from where messages were circulated to carry out attacks in India.

The ADG further informed that after getting lone wolf attack training, Nadeem had identified a few targets in India, but before he could act, he was nabbed by the UP ATS team from Kunda Kala village of Gangoh, Saharanpur district.