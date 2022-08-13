Tamil Nadu: 5 BJP workers arrested for throwing slippers at minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan's car

Tamil Nadu: 5 BJP workers arrested for throwing slippers at minister Palanivel Thiagarajan's car | ANI Photo

Five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were arrested on Saturday for allegedly throwing slippers at state minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan's car at Madurai Airport, reported news agency ANI. The saffron party workers have been arrested under various sections including 506, 341, 34 of IPC, it added.

The incident took place when the minister was returning after paying homage to Rifleman D Lakshmanan, a resident of T Pudupatti village in Madurai district, who was among the army personnel killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Thursday.

The minister, officials and state BJP chief K Annamalai paid tributes to the departed soldier.

Police said there was a heated exchange between the minister and BJP cadres present at the venue, as he asked why the party men had come for a government event organised to pay homage to the martyr, leading to some argument.

(With PTI inputs)