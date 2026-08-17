UP ATS Arrests 24-Year-Old Man From Meerut Mosque Over Alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed Links, Crypto Funding Trail | File Pic (Representational Image)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad has arrested a 24-year-old man from a mosque in Meerut for his alleged links with Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, officials said Monday.

The accused, Mohammad Zafar, is a resident of Purnia district in Bihar and had obtained a Maulvi degree from a madrasa in Meerut in 2022, according to the ATS. He had returned to Meerut about two months ago and was arrested from a mosque on Sunday.

In a press note issued Monday, the ATS alleged that Zafar collected donations from people in the name of a madrasa and sent the money to Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan. Investigators also found Pakistani jihadi WhatsApp groups on his mobile phone and evidence of his alleged involvement in online activities related to jihad and the establishment of a caliphate, the agency said.

During questioning, Zafar allegedly told investigators that he had read about Jaish-e-Mohammed while studying at the madrasa. He became influenced by material glorifying jihad and the deaths of militants and later came under the influence of Jaish chief Masood Azhar, the ATS alleged.

According to the agency, Zafar was influenced by speeches delivered by Azhar and shared what it described as inflammatory and jihadi material on social media to encourage people towards violent jihad. Investigators allegedly found similar material on his social media accounts.

The ATS said Zafar used Facebook to post statements related to jihad and the caliphate, including posts in which his face was covered.

The ATS alleged that Zafar offered to assist the handler in jihad. At the handler’s direction, he allegedly tried to transfer money and subsequently sought details of a Binance account.

According to investigators, Zafar remained in contact with suspected Pakistani operatives and allegedly transferred money on several occasions using USDT, a cryptocurrency. The ATS is now investigating his contacts, financial transactions and possible links with other members of the alleged terror network.

An FIR has been registered against Zafar under relevant provisions, the agency said. Investigators are examining his social media accounts, mobile phone chats and contacts linked to Pakistan. They are also tracing the source and destination of funds allegedly collected as donations and transferred through cryptocurrency.

The ATS is investigating whether other people were involved in the alleged network and whether Zafar had established links with other operatives of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Jaish-e-Mohammed is a Pakistan-based militant organisation founded by Masood Azhar in 2000. The organisation has been accused of carrying out several attacks in India and is designated as a terrorist organisation by India and several other countries.