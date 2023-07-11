UP: At Least 5 Killed In Ghaziabad As School Bus Crashes With SUV On Delhi-Meerut Expressway; Horrifying Visuals Surface |

UP: In a tragic incident reported on Tuesday morning, a school bus got involved in a crash with an SUV on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The incident claimed the life of at least 5 people in the SUV. The school bus reportedly had no students on it and was reportedly coming from the wrong direction. Visuals from the crash site show the intensity of the horrific crash which partially tore the front part of the SUV.

Graphic content Warning: Visuals can be disturbing for some viewers.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.