 UP: At Least 5 Killed In Ghaziabad As School Bus Crashes With SUV On Delhi-Meerut Expressway; Horrifying Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: At Least 5 Killed In Ghaziabad As School Bus Crashes With SUV On Delhi-Meerut Expressway; Horrifying Visuals Surface

UP: At Least 5 Killed In Ghaziabad As School Bus Crashes With SUV On Delhi-Meerut Expressway; Horrifying Visuals Surface

The school bus reportedly had no students on it and was reportedly coming from the wrong direction.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
article-image
UP: At Least 5 Killed In Ghaziabad As School Bus Crashes With SUV On Delhi-Meerut Expressway; Horrifying Visuals Surface |

UP: In a tragic incident reported on Tuesday morning, a school bus got involved in a crash with an SUV on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The incident claimed the life of at least 5 people in the SUV. The school bus reportedly had no students on it and was reportedly coming from the wrong direction. Visuals from the crash site show the intensity of the horrific crash which partially tore the front part of the SUV.

Graphic content Warning: Visuals can be disturbing for some viewers.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Counting For Bengal Rural Polls Begins, WB Governor Says 'Those Who Commit Violence Will Be Made To...

Counting For Bengal Rural Polls Begins, WB Governor Says 'Those Who Commit Violence Will Be Made To...

UP: At Least 5 Killed In Ghaziabad As School Bus Crashes With SUV On Delhi-Meerut Expressway;...

UP: At Least 5 Killed In Ghaziabad As School Bus Crashes With SUV On Delhi-Meerut Expressway;...

'Jawan Rahul Ek Yoddha': Congress Shares Video Of Rahul Gandhi With Shah Rukh Khan's Voiceover From...

'Jawan Rahul Ek Yoddha': Congress Shares Video Of Rahul Gandhi With Shah Rukh Khan's Voiceover From...

Delhi Crime: 2 Persons Shot Dead In Subhash Park Area; Probe On

Delhi Crime: 2 Persons Shot Dead In Subhash Park Area; Probe On

West Bengal Panchayat Election: After Re-Polling At 696 Booths, Counting Of Votes Begins

West Bengal Panchayat Election: After Re-Polling At 696 Booths, Counting Of Votes Begins