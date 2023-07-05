Nagaland: 2 Dead, 3 Injured After Massive Boulder Crashes Into Cars On Highway Near Dimapur; Horrifying Dashcam Footage Surfaces |

A devastating incident took place in Nagaland on Tuesday as two individuals lost their lives when massive boulders cascaded down a hill, wiping out two cars in their path. The unfortunate event took place during heavy rainfall on National Highway 29 in Chumoukedima district, situated between Dimapur and Kohima. At approximately 5 pm, the catastrophe occurred, leaving three others with severe injuries. Currently, the victims remain unidentified.

Dashcam Footage Shows Horror

Horrific footage captured by a dashboard camera of a nearby vehicle revealed the harrowing scene. As the boulders mercilessly crushed the two cars traveling from the Kohima direction, one of the rocks toppled yet another car. One fatality occurred instantly, while another individual succumbed to injuries during medical treatment at a local hospital.

CM Neiphiu Rio Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia

This perilous stretch where the incident took place is known as "pakala pahar" and has gained infamy for its frequent landslides and rockfalls. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed his condolences for the loss of lives through a tweet. He acknowledged the perpetual danger posed by this location and vowed that his government would take necessary measures to provide emergency services and medical aid to the injured. Additionally, a financial assistance of ₹4 lakh has been pledged to each victim's family.

CM Stresses On Safety Issues On National Highways

The Chief Minister stressed the urgency of addressing safety concerns along the highway, calling for immediate action from the Government of India (GoI) and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL). He emphasized that the safety and well-being of citizens should never be compromised, urging the concerned authorities to implement the essential safety infrastructure at these hazardous sites. Chief Minister Rio also highlighted the need for leveraging India's technological advancements and available resources to ensure the utmost protection for the citizens.