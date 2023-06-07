 Ahmedabad: 2 Nagaland Men Attacked For 'Selling Northeastern Food', MP Temjen Imna Condemns 'Hate Crime'
HomeIndiaAhmedabad: 2 Nagaland Men Attacked For 'Selling Northeastern Food', MP Temjen Imna Condemns 'Hate Crime'

Ahmedabad: 2 Nagaland Men Attacked For 'Selling Northeastern Food', MP Temjen Imna Condemns 'Hate Crime'

"How can you sell non-vegetarian, northeastern food in a place like Gujarat," the two men from Nagaland were told and attacked.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
BJP Nagaland president Temzen Imna Along tweeted about the incident | Twitter@AlongImna

BJP Nagaland president Temzen Imna Along on Wednesday tweeted about an alleged hate crime against two Nagaland men in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Attaching a news article of the incident, the popular leader from Northeast said that it was "disheartening" to see people from the Northeastern parts get attacked due to their food choices and culture.

10 Men Attacked

The incident took place in the Chanakyapuri locality of Ahmedabad city on Sunday night, according to an English daily. The report says that 10 men attacked them over the issue of selling and serving non-vegetarian and northeastern food.

The two victims have been identified as Rovimezo Kehie and Jamir. Rovimezo was at the house of one of his friends when his employer called him to inform that Jamir was under attack from a group.

Baseball bat used to hit the two Nagaland men

Rovimezo said that he and Jamir were attacked with a baseball bat. When a customer tried to intervene and save the two people, the customer too received injuries.

Threatened

An FIR has been registered in the case. The 10 men warned Rovimezo and Jamir and said that both of them will be killed if they continued to sell nonvegetarian, northeastern food. Both Rovimezo and Jamir sustained injuries.

Taken to hospital by their employer

Rovimezo hot hit on head by part of the baseball part. He had to get four stiches on his head. It was the employer of Rovimezo and Jamir who took them to the hospital. They were taken to Sola Civil Hospital for treatment, said the report.

