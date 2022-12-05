UP Assembly winter session begins today

UP Assembly | PTI Photo

Lucknow: The Yogi government would table a supplementary budget on the first day of winter session of Uttar Pradesh assembly that begins on Monday. Besides supplementary budget, the state government would table few ordinances in the brief three-day session. According to officials of finance department, the size of supplementary budget could be Rs 50000 crore due to the allocation of funds for some mega projects.

The supplementary budget might have financial provisions for the preparations of coming global investors’ summit, local bodies elections and some welfare schemes announced in the recent past. On May 29 this year, the Yogi government had tabled annual budget of Rs 6.15 lakh crores. In the cabinet meeting held on November 16, the proposal to bring supplementary budget in the winter session of assembly was approved.

There would be financial allocations welfare schemes besides mega projects such as film city in Greater Noida, Jewar International airport and metro projects in Agra, Gorakhpur & Kanpur cities in the supplementary budget that would be tabled on Monday.

In the wake of forthcoming elections of local bodies, the state government might allocate funds for some urban projects. The supplementary budget would also have provisions for the preparation of global investors summit scheduled in the February next. Soon after the winter session, the roadshow for the summit in overseas countries would begin.

According to the information received from the assembly secretariat the house would pay tributes to the late former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday after which the supplementary budget is to be tabled. On Tuesday, there would be debate on the supplementary budget before it is being passed. The house is likely to be adjourned on Wednesday.

Earlier on Sunday the assembly speaker Satish Mahana called upon all party meeting for the smooth conduct of the house. While CM Yogi Adityanath could not attend the meeting due to his engagement in Gorakhpur, the leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav too skipped it due to the by polls in Mainpuri. The meeting was attended by Chief Whip of Samajwadi Party Manoj Pandey, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Congress legislator Aradhana Mishra, Uma Shankar Singh of Bahujan Samaj Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar of Suheldeo Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and others. The Chief Whip of SP, Manoj Pandey demanded that the house be adjourned on the first day after paying homage to late Mulayam Singh Yadav.

