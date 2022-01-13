UP Assembly Polls: Akhilesh Yadav welcomes minister Dharam Singh Saini to SP moments after quitting BJP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday welcomed another BJP leader, Dr. Dharam Singh Saini in Samajwadi Party moments after he resigned as minister from Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath Government.

The Samajawadi party president shared his picture with Dr. Saini on Twitter and wrote that he has welcomed another 'warrior' of 'social justice' to his party and that the victory of inclusivity and cordiality is guaranteed in the upcoming assembly elections in the Uttar Pradesh.

‘सामाजिक न्याय’ के एक और योद्धा डॉ. धर्म सिंह सैनी जी के आने से, सबका मेल-मिलाप-मिलन करानेवाली हमारी ‘सकारात्मक और प्रगतिशील राजनीति’ को और भी उत्साह व बल मिला है। सपा में उनका ससम्मान हार्दिक स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन!



बाइस में समावेशी-सौहार्द की जीत निश्चित है! #मेला_होबे pic.twitter.com/2FDkLLNW93 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 13, 2022

Saini on Thursday resigned from the BJP, becoming the ninth MLA to break off ties with the saffron party just days ahead of the state assembly polls.



This is the third minister-resignation within a span of a few days in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Nine UP BJP MLAs have resigned from the BJP so far ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022.



On Wednesday, Cabinet Minister in the Yogi Adityanath government Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from his position and cited neglect of farmers, Dalits and the unemployment in the state as reasons behind his exit. Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the BJP earlier this week



Elections for the 403-seater Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held in seven phases between February 10 to March 7. The voting will take place on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

