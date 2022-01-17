UP Assembly polls: Akhilesh Yadav asks EC to act uniformly against all parties violating COVID-19 protocols after BJP MLA arranges road show

Lucknow: Taking a swipe at the Election Commission, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, whose party was served an notice last week for violating Covid safety protocols, shared a of a BJP MLA holding a roadshow Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.

The former Uttar Pradesh CM asked the top poll body act uniformly against all parties that disobey Covid protocols as announced both by the government and itself.

"There is a complete ban on the program-office of the SP and the challan of the vehicles but the 'Chief Minister left for a few days' and the BJP candidate of Amroha are openly making fun of the code of conduct and the Corona guidelines. Ensuring 'Election-Nyay' is the supreme-dharma of the Election Commission! Anyone??????????", Yadav said in tweet.

The video shared by Yadav shows hundreds of people - several without face masks - campaigning with utter disregard for social distancing, and an order from the Election Commission that prohibits rallies, roadshows, nukkad sabhas (roadside meetings) or other public events till January 22.

Acting tough, the Election Commission on Saturday issued a notice to the Samajwadi Party for organising a public gathering "in the name of virtual rally" at its Lucknow office in violation of COVID-19 norms.

Referring to Friday's event in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the notice stated that after considering the available material and extant instructions in the matter, the poll panel has decided to provide the party an opportunity to explain its stand regarding the "violations".

"Your explanation shall reach the Commission within 24 hours of receipt of this notice, failing which the Commission shall take appropriate decision in the matter without further reference to you," the notice to the SP general secretary read.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:51 PM IST