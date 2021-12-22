UP Assembly Polls 2022: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to go ahead with rally tomorrow even after wife tests Covid positive

After Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the former chief minister will continue to campaign in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, Ms Yadav tweeted in Hindi saying, "I got a Covid test done, whose report is positive. I am fully vaccinated and not showing any symptoms. For the safety of myself and others, I have isolated myself."

"All the people who have met me recently are requested to get their test done soon," she said.

Akhilesh Yadav has been campaigning across UP for the assembly election just months away. According to a report, the SP chief is also likely to get himself tested. He and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary are scheduled to address a joint rally in Aligarh tomorrow.

From Monday, he has been in central and western UP campaigning for the elections and is going to Aligarh tomorrow straight from his village - Saifai - as of now.

In an interview with NDTV last month, Akhilesh Yadav had said he would take the COVID-19 jab only if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph is removed from vaccination certificates.

Earlier this year, Akhilesh Yadav had said he won't get himself injected with a 'BJP vaccine', a comment that drew sharp criticism from leaders of the ruling party. The Samajwadi Party chief had then tried to make amends on Twitter the same day, saying he was not referring to scientists.

Akhilesh Yadav then clarified saying, "I have never raised any questions on any scientist developing the vaccine or any person helping in making the vaccine. I only raised questions on the BJP as people do not have faith in the party because of the decisions taken by it."

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 08:49 PM IST