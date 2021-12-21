After Akhilesh Yadav accuses Yogi govt of phone tapping, Priyanka Gandhi says her children's Instagram accounts are being hacked

When asked about allegations of phone tapping of Opposition leaders by the government, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that her children's Instagram accounts are being hacked.

"Leave phone tapping, Instagram account of my children have also been hacked," Priyanka told reporters

"Does the government have no other work?" she asked.

For the unversed, Priyanka Gandhi has two children - Miraya Vadra, 18, and Raihan Vadra, 20,

Gandhi also claimed that her 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' (I'm a girl and can fight) campaign has forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a women's meeting in Prayagraj.

"Due to 'Ladki hoon, Lad sakti hoon' campaign of Congress, PM has to work for women. PM has bowed before the women power. This is a victory of women of Uttar Pradesh," she said.

The Congress leader made the allegation two days after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of getting his telephones tapped and listening to the recordings of his conversations every evening.

"All our phones are being tapped and our conversations are being recorded. All the phones in the party office are being eavesdropped; this 'anupyogi' CM himself is listening to some of the recordings in the evening. If you contact us, remember that your call is being listened to by them," the former UP CM claimed.

(With PTI inputs)

