UP Assembly Elections 2027: Union HM Amit Shah Signals BJP Will Fight Under CM Yogi Adityanath's Leadership, Promises UCC If Re-Elected | X - ippatel

Mumbai: The BJP has sounded the bugle for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah making it clear that he will take charge of the party's electoral strategy in the state. Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership and the development work undertaken by his government, Shah signalled that the BJP would contest the next Assembly elections under Yogi's leadership while projecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and the Centre's achievements as key campaign assets.

Modi-Yogi Development Record To Form Core Of BJP's Campaign

Shah's address at the BJP's state executive committee meeting laid out the broad contours of the party's election strategy. The focus will be on highlighting the Modi government's national-level achievements alongside the Yogi government's record on law and order, infrastructure development and welfare schemes.

At the same time, Shah sought to expand the party's Hindutva agenda by promising the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) if the BJP returns to power for a third consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP Leadership Urged To Address Internal Weaknesses

His message was also aimed at the party organisation. The BJP, he indicated, would have to address internal weaknesses and improve its grassroots network while taking its achievements to the people.

Shah stressed the need to strengthen every polling booth, increase public outreach and address the expectations of party workers. He advised office-bearers, MPs, MLAs and ministers against confining themselves to their offices and asked them to remain accessible to both the public and the party cadre.

Recent Electoral Setbacks Highlight Organisational Challenges

The emphasis on grassroots engagement assumes significance in the wake of the BJP's disappointing performance in the recent teachers' and graduates' constituency elections, which exposed organisational weaknesses and dissatisfaction among sections of the party cadre.

By praising Yogi Adityanath's governance, Shah also sought to put to rest speculation over the BJP's leadership choice for the next Assembly elections.

Yogi Adityanath Projected As BJP's Principal Face For 2027

He commended the chief minister for freeing the state from criminals and lawlessness and establishing the rule of law. The political message was clear: Yogi would remain the BJP's principal face in the 2027 electoral battle.

Shah highlighted the development achieved under the Modi-Yogi governments, describing Uttar Pradesh as an expressway state. He said the expansion of infrastructure and industries had opened up new opportunities for the state.

The BJP plans to take these achievements to voters while questioning the Samajwadi Party over its record during its previous tenure in power.

In a message directed at workers who feel neglected within the organisation, Shah reminded them that national interest, social service and human welfare were more important than positions and prestige.

The emphasis on the contribution of grassroots workers was seen as an attempt to address discontent within the organisation and revive enthusiasm ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.

Taken together, Shah's address provided an early outline of the BJP's 2027 campaign, combining the Modi-Yogi development narrative, Hindutva, law and order, an aggressive political attack on the SP and a renewed push to strengthen the party organisation.